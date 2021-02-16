The summary secrecy of the judicial investigation of the ‘Barçagate’ case is extended for the sixth time, this time until March 10, as there have been no changes compared to the last extension.

In a car that EFE has had access to, the investigating judge number 13 of the Barcelona Court, Alejandra Gil, considers that “lhe preliminary proceedings must continue to be carried out in secret in order to avoid damaging the possible lines of investigation that derive from them for the verification of the allegedly criminal acts “.

In addition, the judge informs that the police reports have yet to be received, which are expected for this month of February, and that some testimony still needs to be done in order to contrast the information that he already has.

The ‘Barçagate’ is the case in which a company hired by FC Barcelona allegedly carried out a smear campaign on social networks of individuals and entities not related to Josep Maria Bartomeu’s board of directors.