In addition, North Macedonia could not give another surprise and was defeated 2-0 by Portugal at Dragao Stadium with a double of Bruno Fernandes. Thanks to this, captain Cristiano Ronaldo will experience his fifth World Cup.

Added to this, Nigeria will not be on Qatari soil because they drew 1-1 on aggregate against Ghanasince the away goal gave the ticket to the black stars. The Green Eagles They have not missed the competition since Germany 2006.

On the other hand, Algeria was nothing to ensure his presence in qatar by having the aggregate 2-1 at minute 118, however, Cameroon scored at 120+4′ through Karl Toki Ekambi for the ones Indomitable Lions represent their continent after the away goal.

With respect to CONMEBOLthe eliminated bolivia succumbed 0-4 against the classified Brazilwith a double of Richarlison while in another classified duel, Ecuador against Argentina, The Albiceleste went to the front with so much Julian Alvarezbut from the penal route, Enner Valencia closed the final 1-1.

Finally, Chilewho kept hopes of being able to get the combinations that would give him chances of playing the playoffs, could not be more than the classified Uruguay and ended up losing 0-2 after goals from Luis Suarez and Frederick Valverde.