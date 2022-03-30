This Tuesday more selections were known that will have a presence in the Qatar World Cup 2022after playing the last date of the CONMEBOLthe playoff of the UEFA and the last day of the Asian and African Qualifiers.
In the playoff of the UEFA, Poland won his ticket to the World Cup after beating 2-0 Sweden with goals from the captain Robert Lewandowski and Pyotr Zielinskymoving away Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return to a World Cup after not being called up in Russia 2018.
In addition, North Macedonia could not give another surprise and was defeated 2-0 by Portugal at Dragao Stadium with a double of Bruno Fernandes. Thanks to this, captain Cristiano Ronaldo will experience his fifth World Cup.
passing at African Qualifierswhere there were many emotions, Morocco outscored 5-2 on aggregate Republic of Congo and Tunisia beat 1-0 aggregate to Mali so that both won their ticket to the international fair.
Added to this, Nigeria will not be on Qatari soil because they drew 1-1 on aggregate against Ghanasince the away goal gave the ticket to the black stars. The Green Eagles They have not missed the competition since Germany 2006.
In the confrontation between teammates Liverpool, Sadio Mane he won the game Mohammed Salah. After leveling 1-1 on aggregate, everything was decided on penalties, with the Teranga Lions beating 3-1, where Salah missed his turn.
On the other hand, Algeria was nothing to ensure his presence in qatar by having the aggregate 2-1 at minute 118, however, Cameroon scored at 120+4′ through Karl Toki Ekambi for the ones Indomitable Lions represent their continent after the away goal.
passing at Asian Qualifiers, Japan tied 1-1 with Vietnam, Iran defeated 2-0 to Lebanon, Syria tied 1-1 with Iraq, United Arab Emirates won 1-0 to South Korea and Saudi Arabia beat 1-0 to Australia. The Asian repechage will take place between Arab Emirates and Australia and the winner will go against Perufifth of the CONMEBOL.
With respect to CONMEBOLthe eliminated bolivia succumbed 0-4 against the classified Brazilwith a double of Richarlison while in another classified duel, Ecuador against Argentina, The Albiceleste went to the front with so much Julian Alvarezbut from the penal route, Enner Valencia closed the final 1-1.
At Lima National Stadium, Peru did their homework by winning 2-0 Paraguay with goals from Gianluca Lapadula and Yoshimar Yotun to secure the playoff position, despite the triumph of Colombia on Venezuelawith so much James Rodriguez from the penalty mark, leaving the coffee growers out of the fair.
Finally, Chilewho kept hopes of being able to get the combinations that would give him chances of playing the playoffs, could not be more than the classified Uruguay and ended up losing 0-2 after goals from Luis Suarez and Frederick Valverde.
So far, those classified at world They are: qatar, Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Croatia, Uruguay, Iran, Japan, Serbian, South Korea, Canada, Poland, Senegal, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Ghana, Tunisia and Cameroon. There is a space in the UEFA what will come from Welsh, Scotland or Ukrainein addition to the playoff between the representative of Oceania and fourth place CONCACAFwithout forgetting the winner of Arab Emirates against Australia which will be measured Peru.
