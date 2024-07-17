Available on Steam The Sumerian Game the very faithful reconstruction of one of the first video games in history . You can download it completely free of charge, so you can experience the thrill of going back to the early 60s (it was developed between 1963 and 1965) and getting your hands on a real historical relic, which was thought to be lost forever.

As told by video game historian Andrea Contatowho also reconstructed it, The Sumerian Game was developed as a project to test the potential of new computer tools in teaching. It was essentially used to teach mathematics and some basic economics to students, creating a new method that did not require teachers.

The gameplay then requires choosing how much of the available food to feed the population and how much to allocate to crops for the next semester. The student / player then had to understand the best proportions based on the number of inhabitants and adjust accordingly, keeping an eye out for the ever-looming natural disasters. In reality the game was divided into several phases, but it was possible to reconstruct only the first one with the material found.

We are talking about what we can consider the prototype of the management genre, which very few people had access to, as already explained at the announcement stage.

If you are interested, you can support Contato’s work by purchasing the Supporter Pack from The Sumerian Game Steam page. It costs €5.89 and gives you immediate access to the digital versions of the books “Video Games: The People, Games, and Companies – Stage I: 1979 and Before,” essentially a history text of the early years of the video game medium, and to “Rebuilding The Sumerian Game,” which is the story of the game’s reconstruction. More content is planned for the future, such as a printable illustration by artist Paul Stilson, images from the original game, and more.