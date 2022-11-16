There Kickstarter campaign for the English translation of the volume Video Games: The People, Games, and Companiesthe first in a series of five dedicated to the history of video games, also offers a particularly tempting reward for fans of video game history and for collectors: a copy of The Sumerian Game.

For those unfamiliar with it, The Sumerian Game is a 1964 text-based strategy game developed for the IBM 7090. It was written by Mabel Addis, a teacher, considered the first game designer in the history of video games, and programmed by William McKay for a research project that saw the collaboration between the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of Westchester County and IBM. It was only played by student groups at the time and was thought to have been lost forever.

In reality, the original code is, but the discovery of period films with complete gameplay sessions has allowed it to be reconstructed and ported to Apple II (with Dos 3.3 and Integer Basic), which is what will be given to anyone who offers at least €85 for the campaign.

There are two editions of The Sumerian Game available: the first will arrive in a plastic bag, while the second will come in a cardboard box that contains the game bag, a 5″ ¼ floppy disk, a cloth map, the game manual and a 10x15cm print of the cover artwork, created by Paul Stinson, an artist known for the covers of some classic Sierra and Origin games, such as Ultima II and Wizard and the Princess. The latter, printed in only one hundred copies, will be given to whoever offers at least €175.

The cover of The Sumerian Game

Video Games: The People, Games, and Companies Kickstarter Campaign

Consider that the Italian edition of Video Games: The People, Games, and Companies also exists and that the Kickstarter campaign was expressly launched to finance the English translation. So, if you are especially interested in the book, know that you can also have it in our language.

Andrea Contato is a video game historian to whom we owe the two volumes that make up the work: “Through the Moongate: the story of Richard Garriott, Origin Systems Inc and Ultima”, in which he tells the story of Origin Systems and Richard Garriott.