Colo Colo fans during the classic against Universidad de Chile, this Sunday at the Monumental stadium in Santiago. Javier Martin (EFE)

The University of Chile preferred to make the equation easier: leave the Monumental Stadium in Colo Colo unscathed, where it has not been able to win in the last 22 years. Thus, he avoided a new humiliation, at the cost of converting that lawsuit that we pompously call the superclassic in a festival of punts in the air that deserved more an air traffic controller than a referee.

In this scenario, Colo Colo added another fear, since it was not something that, in an oversight, an error or simply a breath of bad luck, the statistical record that makes this duel the most uneven in the entire civilized football world escaped him. . Therefore, we witness the most washed-out, bland, tasteless and dispensable duel, which, however, we take care of valuing and labeling as the main one of our shows.

Next year, as we approach the quarter century of Colo Colo’s hegemony, the white team, we will tirelessly repeat the same exercise of overestimating this, too badly, it’s supposed to be a party. To increase the depressing air left by the contest, the technical planning overshadowed the main youngsters available on both campuses. While Dario Osorio –valued at more than six million dollars by Azul Azul, from the University of Chile– once again showed off his inconsistency, on the Colo Colo side, Jordy Thompson entered only in the final minutes to replace teammates who did not even have the courage to play.

Let’s say in favor that it was played at a decent time -in the afternoon and not at noon, as we were already used to- and with maximum capacity, which represents a significant challenge for the police and political authority, which usually saves problems by minimizing the assists.

But as has been happening in recent times, the football balance in Chilean football lacks real value when the ghosts of irrational violence caused by two bars appear that, devoid of control by the controlling corporations, repeat what they have been doing for decades: sowing terror and jeopardizing the ability of the industry to generate a pleasant experience in the stadium.

The buses that transported the players and leaders of the OR they were stoned; the local Colo Colo bar threw fireworks like projectiles at their adversaries, who responded by setting fire to the sector where they were; They threw a penknife onto the field, which a player hastened to show the referee, despite the fact that a few days ago he had hidden a projectile in his stocking so that the report would not harm his own violent players. There could be a long list of reprehensible acts, including assaults near the subway or vandalism by fans of the University of Chile in the assigned sector, but repetition ends up tiring.

It is, in the usual balance, what is left out and ends up being normalized in the media and, what is worse, in the teams themselves, which give them special treatment and perks that are denied to the rest of the spectators.

Unlike what happens in almost all latitudes, the confrontation between the two most popular teams usually ends with more disappointment than enthusiasm, which is consistent with the current moment of activity. Sitting in the stands, like an interested observer since his son defends the colors of Colo Colo, was the brand new Minister of Sports, Jaime Pizarro, one of the Copa Libertadores champions in 1991, when Chilean soccer was capable of compete internationally. Pizarro, once anointed as the best defensive midfielder on the planet, already rubbed shoulders with power in the Government of Michelle Bachelet, when the State assumed the construction of stadiums that the new leadership was unable to undertake, despite promises.

He will know, therefore, that profound reforms are required to the structure of the federation of the same corporations, but everyone looks pessimistically and with distance at what his management will be, because he is a man of the system and that, as it happens with the promises that vanish in the exercise of the current Government, it will never face the profound transformation that is required and that becomes so especially obvious when we attend a lawsuit that will be far from making history, played in the midst of so much violence and that leaves that repeated bitter taste to those of us who clamor for a bit of hierarchy in the midst of so much soccer misfortune.

Aldo Schiappacasse is one of the main sports journalism firms in Chile. With a career in television, radio and written media, he is one of the conductors of País ADN. In EL PAÍS he writes columns about Chilean sports and social life.