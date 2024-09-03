Yellow alert for thunderstorms

After yesterday’s taste, with the ‘water bomb’ on Rome with two violent storms, the yellow alert for storms has been triggered in a long series of regions that will have to deal with scattered precipitation today: the warning is valid in the North for Lombardy and, going down to the Center-South, for Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Marche, Molise and Umbria.

Red dot goodbye, temperatures down

The storm alert, among the bulletins, has replaced the list of provincial capitals at risk for heat waves: the red and orange warnings are a thing of the past, temperatures are falling and at most we have to deal with the yellow stamp for Ancona, Catania, Palermo and Perugia.

Bad weather breaks out tomorrow

The complete turning point will materialize tomorrow, Thursday 5 September, with the arrival of the first portion of the ‘late summer storm’ thanks to the arrival from the north of a mass of cold air from Greenland that will collide with the warm air present over the Mediterranean.

The mix will produce intense weather phenomena, with rain – and a drop in temperatures – from North to South along the Tyrrhenian Sea, passing through Tuscany and Lazio up to Calabria. The bad weather will last for about 36 hours, with Friday gradually bringing back sunshine before a new possible worsening over the weekend.