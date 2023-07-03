According to the Omani News Agency, a royal decree was issued stipulating the establishment of two free zones in Khazaen Economic City.

The decree also stipulated approving the development agreement and the usufruct agreement for Khazaen City, provided that “Oman Logistics Company LLC” is the operator of Khazaen Economic City and the two free zones existing in it.

Khazaen Economic City LLC will also be the developer of Khazaen Economic City and the two existing free zones.

The general budget of the Sultanate of Oman recorded a surplus of about 1.144 billion riyals ($2.97 billion) by the end of 2022, according to the Omani News Agency.

The budget approved at the beginning of last year expected a deficit of 1.55 billion riyals.

The surplus in the Omani budget came after an increase in actual revenues by 37 percent compared to estimated revenues, to record 14.473 billion riyals, while actual public spending amounted to 13.329 billion riyals.