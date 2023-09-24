The novel titled ‘The Sultan’ was a successful Turkish production released in 2011, which was about the rise to power of Sultan Suleiman, the ‘Magnificent’. In this fiction the figure of Meryem Uzerliwho played Hurrem Sultan, Suleiman’s wife and mother of his five children. The actress, who has Turkish-German nationality, rose to fame with this role and became known internationally alongside Halit Ergençprotagonist of the novel and who had already become known years ago for his role as Onur in ‘Arabian Nights‘.

But do you want to know what Uzerli looks like today and what he did since the end of his participation in ‘The Sultan’ in 2013? In this note we will tell you all the details about the life of the famous actress.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Fatmagül’: what happened to Beren Saat, the iconic protagonist of the novel, and what does she look like now?

What happened to Meryem Uzerli after ‘The Sultan’?

Uzerli burst onto Turkish and international television in 2011 with his role as Hurrem in ‘The Sultan’which made her the winner of various awards, such as Golden Butterfly Awards and the Antalya Television Awards, in the categories of best actress and best drama actress, respectively. However, her participation in the soap was abruptly cut off in 2013 due to her being diagnosed with burnout syndrome.

Due to this, it had to be replaced by Vahide Perçinwho reached the end of the fiction in 2014. Almost a year after his departure, Uzerli announced his return to television, along with a new project and in another television house.

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to Hazal Kaya, protagonist of ‘The Secret of Ferihá’, and what does she look like now?

After his break, Uzerli participated in other series, such as ‘Queen of the Night’ (2016), in which he had the leading role, and ‘The big family’ (2016-2017). Furthermore, she also acted for the big screen in Turkish-produced films such as ‘My mother’s wound’ (2015), ‘Cingöz Recai’ (2017) and ‘Behind the wall’ (2017).

Uzerli shared a cast with Halit Ergenç, the remembered Onur, from ‘One Thousand and One Nights’. Photo: LR composition/Star TV

Currently, Meryem Uzerli is 40 years old and decided to move away from the audience to dedicate herself to her personal life, as well as modeling. She also has two daughters, Lara and Lily, who are nine and two years old, respectively.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The clone’: what happened to Giovanna Antonelli, actress of the Brazilian soap opera, and what does she do now?

How does Meryem Uzerli look like today?

Currently, Uzerli is very active on social networks: on her Instagram account she has 7 and a half million followers, who remember her for her role as Hurrem, as demonstrated by comments on her photographs.

In her profiles, the actress and model shows all her facets, whether posing in front of a camera for some advertising work, as a mother or in nature.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Xica da Silva’: what happened to Taís Araújo, protagonist of the Brazilian soap opera?