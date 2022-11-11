Sharjah (Union)

The activities of the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, the largest book fair in the world, will host Zlatan Ibrahimovic, one of the brightest stars in world football, in a special dialogue session next Sunday, at 9 pm.

The Swedish athlete has not only scored the most beautiful goals in world football, but has also achieved achievements in the publishing industry around the world with the great success of his bestselling books, which include “I am Zlatan”, “I am Football: Zlatan Ibrahimovic” and “Adrenaline: My Stories” The Untold” and his latest publications, which readers are looking forward to, “My Untold Story”.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic began his sports career with the Swedish club “Malmö” in 1999, and played more than 100 matches with the Swedish national team, and played with a number of the most prestigious European clubs, including Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and Barcelona His move to the Spanish giant was one of the most expensive deals in football history, before moving to Milan, and he has a rich history in professional football, where he won 34 titles and scored nearly 600 goals.