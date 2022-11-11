How are you? Very good days.

The sultan goes out one morning surrounded by his lavish court. Shortly after leaving, they find a peasant who is busily planting a palm tree.

The sultan stops when he sees him and asks him in amazement: “Old man, you plant this palm tree and you don’t know who will eat its fruit. It takes many years for it to mature and your life is coming to an end.”

The old man looks at him kindly and then replies: “Oh, sultan, they planted and we ate, let’s plant so that they eat.”

The sultan is amazed at such great generosity and hands him a hundred silver coins, which the old man takes with a bow and then says: “Have you seen, king, how quickly the palm tree has borne fruit?”

More amazing and amazed, the sultan, seeing how he has a wise outlet for a whole country man, gives him another hundred coins.

The witty old man kisses them and then promptly says, “Oh, sultanthe most extraordinary thing of all, is that generally a palm tree only bears fruit once a year and mine has given me two in less than an hour”.

We recommend you read:

amazed is he sultan with this new outlet. He laughs and exclaims to his companions: “Let’s go quickly, let’s go quickly. If we stay here and stay a little longer, this good man will keep my bag and all my fortune by dint of ingenuity.”

Solidarity and ingenuity always bear good fruit.

Good day.