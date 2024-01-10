The Guadalajara Sports Club has enhanced the work on basic forces in recent years and that has brought benefits, as several players have emerged who have come out to be part of the first team, in this way the quarry's objectives of generating young people are being met. footballers who can be part of the squad, be a product of the national team, as well as export material to European football.
One of the current Sacred Flock players who could fulfill the European dream in the short term is Gilberto Orozco Chiqueteaccording to information from Alejandro Ramirez of Aztec Sportsthere are European teams interested in the red-and-white footballer and they have begun to probe his information to consider making a formal offer and although he did not reveal the names of the interested clubs, he mentioned that the teams would be from La Liga in Spain and Serie A in Italy.
The journalist claims that early rounds of following the 21-year-old could solidify solid interest with a formal offer coming soon.
“What you mention is not only from people interested in what he is doing, how he behaves in Italy. I have a friend (…) they have asked him from Spain for a report on what Orozco Chiquete is doing. Not only are they following up in Italy, but also in Spain,” the communicator shared.
It is worth mentioning that the defender is not only being sought by clubs in Europe, but within Mexican football the Monterrey Football Club has come to want to sign him, especially when he was Victor Manuel Vucetich who had him under his command during his time in Verde Valle.
