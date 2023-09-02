After the Thai police collected the evidence against Daniel Sancho for the murder of surgeon Edwin Arrieta, it was determined that the crime had been premeditated and that the Spaniard would have to be taken to jail while his future is defined.

Meanwhile, clues to the crime of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta continue to appear, on this occasion, a knife, a suitcase and a bandage with blood add to the investigations.

(In addition: They insist that Daniel Sancho is not gay but that he practices ‘yachting’: what is it about?).

‘El programa del verano’ from Spain spoke about the new clues found in the case of Daniel Sancho, which made him the main suspect in the death of Edwin Arrieta.

There, the dialogue with one of the restaurant workers, the security cameras and a backpack containing a knife were added to the investigation.

(Also: Daniel Sancho’s father travels to Thailand, but he will not see his son immediately: why?).

🛑✖️ The last moments of the life of the Colombian doctor, Edwin Arrieta, who was dismembered in Thailand.

🇹🇭 🎥 These videos were released by the Koh Phangan Police and would be the main evidence against Daniel Sancho, the main suspect in the crime. pic.twitter.com/Nc0nA0Zr2l — THE TIME (@THETIME) August 6, 2023

As shown in the videos, after committing the crime, Daniel Sancho tried to continue with his life, the Spaniard was seen riding a motorcycle and eating in a restaurant.

A worker at the establishment said that Sancho “had his right hand bandaged and was bleeding.” In addition, in a panic of nerves, the Spaniard left a backpack in the establishment that contained a knife and a bloody bandage inside.

(Keep reading: They reveal the privileges of Daniel Sancho in prison: “He has the life of a rich prisoner”).

Sancho, who has confessed to the crime, is currently in Koh Samui prison awaiting trial.

More news:

The harsh response of Edwin Arrieta’s family to those who call them “narcos”

Daniel Sancho case: Edwin Arrieta had 2 motives, one gave clues to the time of the crime

The harsh jail that Daniel Sancho would go to in the coming days: it has only one bathroom