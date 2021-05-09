The Suicide Squad is the film that will reinvent the team of villains most loved by fans of the extended DC universe. The feature film, directed by James Gunn, maintains high expectations among audiences for the great cast that makes it up.

So that the wait does not become long, the filmmaker decided to answer different questions about the film on his social networks, among which he highlighted the number of post-credit scenes that the production will have.

Gunn is used to including these sequences in his works made for Marvel Studios, so a user on Twitter asked the filmmaker if The Suicide Squad would have this complement, to which e The director responded by saying, “One?”, hinting that there will be more than one post-credits scene in the film.

Gunn confirms that there will be more than one post-credits scene in The Suicide Squad. Photo: Twitter capture @JamesGunn

The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters on August 6, 2021 . It is not yet known if it will be released on HBO Max, as has happened with other Warner Bros. films.

The Suicide Squad – trailer

The Suicide Squad – official synopsis

“Welcome to Hell aka Bell Reve, America’s most dangerous and deadly prison. Where the worst supervillains are held captive and will do their best to get out, including joining a super secret Task Force X.

Today’s life and death task? Assemble a group of outcasts, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them to the teeth and leave them there. On the remote, villain-ridden island, Corto Maltese ”.