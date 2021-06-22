The final trailer of The Suicide Squad, the new film by James Gunn set in Worlds of DC. The title of the video jokes about not sharing this material, even including “Early Access trailer: do not share” and classifying it as “not listed”. Marketing choice? Very likely. This, of course, did not stop the most curious and fans.

In the trailer we see a more in-depth presentation of Bloodsport, starring Idris Elba, which according to the voiceover of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), “is the man who sent Superman to ICU“. From a very intense dialogue with another character in tears, we can deduce that he will be the moral focus of the team, a little in the footsteps of Will Smith in the previous Suicide Squad of 2016.

After the previous trailer “Rebellion”, here too we can take a look at the other characters who will form the Suicide Squad, giving some space even at the level of the threat they will face and that led Amanda Waller to found the team.

A “starfish” (starfish, in Italian) until in the second part of the trailer a giant starfish really appears for a few frames. This is Starro, a character from the DC comics with alien origins. Nothing too strange for a film that has James Gunn in charge.

The film was one of Gunn’s first projects following his departure from Marvel Studios last 2018. Given the success of Guardians of the Galaxy it seemed normal for Warner Bros. to take him into their ranks and offer him almost total creative freedom on the project.

The oddities and jokes of the final trailer of The Suicide Squad they are daughters of period in which the director worked in Troma, a low-budget, highly unfair and exploitation independent film production company. In Italy ilm will arrive in cinemas on August 5th.