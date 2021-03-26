The Suicide Squad returns with a totally renewed origin and team. The James Gunn-directed film ended its filming phase in March 2020 and millions of DC Comics fans await its release in 2021.

After a long wait, Warner Bros finally released the Suicide Squad official trailer, which promises to fascinate loyal fans of the DCEU.

The video, which is restricted to a certain audience, serves as an introduction to the iconic villains. Also, this new installment will show a higher level of violence and epic confrontations.

The Suicide Squad – Official Trailer

To the surprise of its fans, The Suicide Squad will not be suitable for the whole family, since it will have R rating. After several premises, the official synopsis of the long-awaited DC Films film was also released:

“Welcome to Hell aka Bell Reve, America’s most dangerous and deadly prison. Where the worst super villains are held captive and will do their best to get out, including joining a super secret Task Force X”Says part of the argument.

The Suicide Squad will bring together a group of outcasts, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn.

The Suicide Squad Release Date

The Suicide Squad is one of the two DC films that has not altered its release date and maintains its release scheduled for August 6, 2021, although it is something that could change in the coming months. The feature film will debut in theaters and on HBO Max in the United States.