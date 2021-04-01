The Suicide Squad, the film directed by James Gunn, returns with a totally renewed origin and team. To the surprise of his followers, the new installment of the DC Extended Universe will not be suitable for the whole family, since it will be rated R.

The violence, the unbridled laughter and the tremendous cast are the greatest attractions of the film, but also the final villain of the story: Starro, one of the DC Comics classics and the original responsible for uniting the Justice League.

The alien made his debut in 1960 in The brave and the bold # 28 and will now hit the big screen to shake up the DCEU, as the new official trailer for The Suicide Squad shows us.

The Suicide Squad – official synopsis

Welcome to Hell aka Bell Reve, America’s most dangerous and deadly prison. Where the worst supervillains are held captive and will do their best to get out, including joining a super secret Task Force X.

Today’s life and death task? Assemble a group of outcasts, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them to the teeth and leave them there. On the remote villain-ridden island Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad Release Date

The Suicide Squad is one of the two DC films that has not altered its release date and maintains its release scheduled for August 6, 2021, although it is something that could change in the coming months. The feature film will debut in theaters and on HBO Max in the United States.