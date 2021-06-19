The suicide squad is one of the most anticipated films by millions of DC Comics fans. The feature film will show how the worst criminals form a team to save the world, a story that gives a twist to the superhero genre in the cinema.

The story will feature an all-star cast, including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena. For now, Entertainment Weekly magazine shares new photos where you see the team divided into two different groups.

Each is led by Bloodsport Y Peacemaker, respectively. Following the footage, DC fans speculate that there may be a showdown between the antiheroes at the end of the film.

Peacemaker leads the first group. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

Bloodsport is the leader of the second group. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

When will The Suicide Squad be released?

The continuation of the suicide squad will be released on August 6 of this year, at least in the United States. Its premiere, in addition to reaching theaters, is planned to be included in the HBO Max catalog at no additional cost for those who subscribe to the streaming service.

However, as detailed in the official trailer for the film, its arrival on the platform will be just over 30 days after its release in theaters.

The suicide squad – official synopsis

“Welcome to hell, or Bell Reve, the most dangerous and deadly prison in America where the worst supervillains are held captive and will do everything possible to get out, including joining a super secret Task Force X,” begins the synopsis.

“Today’s life and death task? Assemble a group of outcasts including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho Harley Quinn. Then arm them to the teeth and leave them there on the remote, villain-ridden island: Corto Maltese, ”he concludes.