The Suicide Squad returns with a totally renewed origin and team. The James Gunn-directed film ended its filming phase in March 2020 and millions of DC Comics fans await its release in 2021. What can we expect from the film that will mark the return of the DCEU?

“They have to destroy a Nazi-era prison and laboratory called Jotunheim, where political prisoners were held and various experiments were being carried out,” Warner Bros executive Peter Safran told Empire. An irreverent and comical premise ideal for the filmmaker known for Guardians of the Galaxy.

To the surprise of his followers, The Suicide Squad It will not be suitable for the whole family, since it will be rated R. After several previews, the official synopsis of the long-awaited DC Films film was released:

“Welcome to Hell aka Bell Reve, America’s most dangerous and deadly prison. Where the worst supervillains are held captive and will do whatever they can to get out, including joining a super secret Task Force X.

Today’s life or death task? Assemble a group of outcasts, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them to the teeth and leave them there. On the remote island plagued by villains, Corto Maltese ”.

The Suicide Squad Release Date

The Suicide Squad is one of the two DC films that has not altered its release date and maintains its release scheduled for August 6, 2021, although it is something that could change in the coming months. The feature film will debut in theaters and on HBO Max in the United States.