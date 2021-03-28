The Suicide Squad returns to the movies. The feature film, directed by James Gunn, finally released its first official trailer, with which it promises to satisfy the millions of fans of the DCEU.

The preview shows the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, but the character that generated the most expectation among the public is King shark, the DC villain voiced by Sylvester Stallone.

One of the criticisms that falls on Gunn is the different aspect that Shark has from the comics. AND In the cartoons he is a hammerhead shark, while the film presents him as a white shark . The filmmaker was in charge of answering this question through his Twitter account.

James Gunn explained why King Shark has a different look than the comics. Photo: Twitter @JamesGunn

“We did tests with the hammerhead shark design, which I love and which we were going to use from the beginning, but having the eyes to the sides and so far away made it very difficult to record interactions with other characters . You really couldn’t see how I was looking at the other person and the shots came out too wide. “

In addition, the filmmaker revealed how he convinced Sylvester Stallone to be the voice of King Shark in Suicide Squad: “I wrote this role for you in Suicide Squad. It won’t take long. It is a kind of chubby shark that eats people ”. To which Sly replied, “Anything for you, bro.”

The Suicide Squad Release Date

The Suicide Squad is one of the two DC films that has not altered its release date and maintains its release scheduled for August 6, 2021, although it is something that could change in the coming months. The feature film will debut in theaters and on HBO Max in the United States.

The Suicide Squad – trailer