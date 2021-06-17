James Gunn will reinvent several of the most popular criminals in the DC universe in The suicide squad, a film that promises to be a hit in theaters and on streaming.

To clarify some doubts from the fans of the franchise, the filmmaker revealed last Tuesday, June 15, through Twitter, some details of the film and, above all, how long it will last.

“Two hours and 12 minutes in The Suicide Squad. It is a somewhat inaccurate dream “, specified the director in the popular social network. He also pointed out that the time was not planned by him or by any member of Warner Bros and that everything was taken from the material they had.

James Gunn indicates duration of The suicide squad. Photo: Twitter / James Gunn

As if that weren’t enough, Gunn also stated that the DC film will feature post-credit scenes, something that had not been confirmed by the production so far.

“I hope this is not the most important question, since I think the film itself is what matters most, but yes,” the director answered a question from a fan.

When will The Suicide Squad be released?

The continuation of the suicide squad will be released on August 6 of this year, at least in the United States. Its premiere, in addition to reaching theaters, is planned to be included in the HBO Max catalog at no additional cost for those who subscribe to the streaming service.

However, as detailed in the official trailer for the film, its arrival on the platform will be just over 30 days after its release in theaters.