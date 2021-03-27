Dc comics returns to the superhero arena with a second edition of Suicide squad, which will be released in Argentina next August 5 in theaters and on HBO Max, this time at the hands of the director James Gunn, from a previous step through the franchise of Guardians of the Galaxy, from the competitor Marvel.

Now the news is that the trailer for the new movie came out, which in the cast includes several proper names from the past movie, such as Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Joel kinnaman (Rick Flagg) and Jai courtney (Captain Boomerang).

The suicides, in this opportunity, will narrate an unpredictable mission, which will be Hell in pure state.

Belle reve is the prison with the highest death rate of the United States, where the worst supervillains go. They will bend over backwards to escape, including joining the super-secret (and super-turf) Special X Corps.

Superheroes will do their best to escape from Belle Reve prison. / Photo Press – Capture

The task: gather a group of scammers, such as Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Rat Hunter 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and our favorite psycho, Harley Quinn (Robbie !!!).

The plot: arm the group to the teeth and throw it away (literally) on the remote island Corto Maltese, full of enemies thirsty for evil. The squad will trek through a jungle packed with military adversaries on a mission of disgusting search and annihilation.

Gunn, lover of an absurd and corrosive humor, directs with his own script based on DC characters, on a comprehensive production of Bros. Pictures.

This is the poster of the movie “The suicide squad”, which will be released in Argentina on August 5. / Photo Press – Capture

.The cast is completed with Savant (Michael Rooker), Javelin (Flula Borg), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Ratcatcher2 (Daniela Melchior), Mongal (Mayling Ng), Weasel (Sean Gunn), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), The Tinkerer (Peter Capaldi), President General Silvio Luna (the well-known Juan Diego Botto, Martín Hache), Major General Mateo Suarez (Joaquín Cosío), Emilia harcourt (Jenn Holland), Tyla (Storm Reid), SolSoria (Alice Braga) and TDK (Nathan Fillion).

In the trailer we see that there is a flamboyant new villain by name Starro, a sort of stratospheric alien whose ability is, a la Tusam, to control the minds of humans.

The promotional poster, with art by spaghetti western by Sergio Leone, shows, one by one, the brand new squad under the motto “they know they die to save the world. ”

The new “Suicide Squad” bears the imprint of its director, James Gunn. / Photo Press – Capture

The daring name of the troupe alludes to the dangerous nature of its missions. The team is based in the Belle Reve Penitentiary, under the direction – at a distance – of the dark Amanda waller.

In the first, of 2016, bad guys from jails and psychiatric hospitals, all possessing paranormal qualities, had been released to form a team of elite fighters and stop a mysterious and powerful entity more than satanic.

That movie raised $ 746.8 million. At the 89th Oscars in 2017, Suicide squad won her statuette for Best Makeup. An extended version of the film, titled Extended Cut, was released on November 15, 2016 on DVD and Blu-Ray.

The film, as anticipated by its director, will only be for people over 18 years of age. / Photo Press – Capture

According to the director’s words, the new antihero movie will only be for over 18 years.

