Although the first film received generally negative reviews, the Suicide Squad brand seems to have recovered and continues to be the epicenter of some spin-offs. One of them is the recent Peacemaker, an antihero played by wrestling wrestler John Cena.

Amanda Wallera character already seen in Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, and also in Peacemaker, is about to return, at the hands of HBO Maxin the spotlight in a spin-off focused exactly on the character in question.

According to a Variety report, actress Viola Davis is in talks with the production to reprise her role as Amanda Waller in this new series. Some sources say it will be based on the season finale already seen (and which we talked about in this article) by Peacemakerin which we see characters appearing in a cameo that we never expected to see.

They follow spoiler on Peacemaker, which could reveal some plot implications, and whose reading is at your discretion.

In the aforementioned TV series, Adebayo, the daughter of Amanda Waller played by Danielle Brooks, found herself having to report her mother because of her clandestine operations, so the fate of the character Amanda Waller seemed to be shaky.

Viola Davis is currently engaged in the interpretation of Michelle Obama for a television show entitled The First Lady, which will retrace some of the stories of the wives of various presidents. A film starring her as a lead actress is also out, The Woman King, where she will play the role of Nanisca, a general of the female military unit of the Kingdom of Dahomey.

Noting that the spin-off on Amanda Waller was born from a “rib” of Peacemaker, which also sees the presence of actors of the caliber of Robert Patrick (who we remember having played a masterful T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day), James Gunn will be involved in the project as an executive producer and will work alongside Viola Davis, Peter Safran and Christal Enry.