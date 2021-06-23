Through its official channel on YouTube, DC has released a new trailer for The Suicide Squad 2, a feature film that will bring back the most beloved villains in comics, along with new allies, to fight against the most fearsome supervillains in the world.

In the first part of the clip, which is almost 3 minutes long, Amanda Waller is heard talking about Robert DuBois, who is imprisoned for leaving Superman in critical condition after shooting him with a kryptonite bullet. Waller has tried to recruit him, but has failed. Therefore, he uses his daughter as an excuse to achieve his mission.

There is also talk of a powerful antagonist: Starro ‘The Conqueror’, who plans to control the world population and wipe out everything on the face of the planet.

The film’s cast consists of Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Taika Waititi, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Alice Braga, Jai Courtney, John Cena, Viola Davis, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Freddie Stroma, Mikaela Hoover, Jennifer Holland, Flula Borg, Steve Agee, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Mayling Ng and Tinashe Kajese.

On the other hand, Deadline has confirmed that The film is under the Warner Bros. title and will be produced by DC Films, Atlas Entertainment and The Safran Company.

What is The Suicide Squad 2 about?

The film, directed by James Gunn, will follow a group of antiheroes, which – as part of the super secret Task Force X – will be equipped to the teeth with a large arsenal of weapons. Then he will be sent to Corto Maltese, a remote island where the worst supervillains are found and who will do anything to escape from that place.

When is The Suicide Squad 2 released?

The continuation of the suicide squad will be released on August 6 this year , at least in the United States. Its premiere, in addition to reaching theaters, It is planned to be included in the HBO Max catalog at no additional cost for those who subscribe to the streaming service.

However, as detailed in the official trailer of the title, its arrival on the platform will take place just over 30 days after its release in theaters.