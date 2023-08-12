The prisoner who committed suicide the other afternoon in the women’s section of the Lorusso-Cotugno prison in Turin is from Riva Ligure. The woman, Azzurra Campari, 28, was serving a number of sentences: after spending a period under house arrest, she was joined by a prison order. She in Turin she had recently been transferred from the Genoese prison of Pontedecimo. Azzurra Campari committed suicide by hanging herself, a few hours after the death of another inmate, Susan John, 42, who starved herself to death out of desperation, following a 10-year prison sentence for human trafficking humans. «I had an interview with her in prison next week, I was waiting to meet her – said Azzurra’s mother, Monica, to her daughter’s lawyer – I was very worried about her condition, she was desperate. The last time we spoke with a video call she was crying, she told me “Mom I can’t take it anymore” ». After the two suicides, Justice Minister Carlo Nordio visited the Turin prison this morning.