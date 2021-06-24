Behavioral psychologist Chantal van der Leest examines our behavior in the workplace: who or what determines our daily decisions? Today: mark territory











“Are you here today? I am always sitting here further down the road and I have a lot of online consultations, so that does bother you.” The man hangs intimidatingly over the desk I’ve rented in a flex desk. I mumble something about wanting to try it when he points to his ears and says, “What are you saying? I’m a little deaf!”

That’s nice. Being a little deaf and talking a lot doesn’t bode well. In addition, he has set up his flex desk with his own screen that he removes from a cupboard. It seems he sees this piece of office as his territory and me as an unwelcome intruder.

Towel over a beach bed

We are just barely peeing all over our desk, but we humans do suffer from territorial drift. We like to have control over our environment, which reassures us. Appropriating a piece of space gives that control. Just like bathers throw their towel over a beach bed, we stuff our desks full of personal knick-knacks: ‘Here I am’.

Wanting control over the space is also the reason that few people like to sit close to the coffee machine. Not only are you unintentionally overloaded with gossip there, you also have little control over who is in your territory. We prefer to choose a quiet corner somewhere in the back.



Space doesn’t belong to anyone, so we’re doomed to feel a little uncomfortable all day long

Exactly why that man probably had such a problem with my presence. He had chosen a deserted corner to set up camp, but could not prevent me from deciding – without deliberation – to spend the day in his territory. The suffering that is called a flexible workplace. The space doesn’t belong to anyone, so we’re doomed to feel a little uncomfortable all day long.

The third option

When our territory is threatened, we can do a number of things. Letting go, for example, but people like that. My office mate therefore cleverly opted for passive-aggressive threats. I then tended to very emphatically occupy my place. We sometimes do that when we see that people are preying on our table on the terrace or our parking space. Then suddenly we have all the time. But in the end I chose the third option: flights.

