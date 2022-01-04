Espanyol already has its ticket for the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. The parakeet team needed to reach penalties to eliminate Ponferradina and there emerged a Diego López excellent. The goalkeeper stopped two maximum penalties (Crespo missed another by sending the ball excessively high) and Vicente Moreno did not hesitate to praise him: “We are talking about a player of a high level, who gives us a lot and that is why he is playing despite having three other goalkeepers. behind him. It has been successful and has helped us to pass, which is the most important“.

Vicente Moreno, who barely had time to go through the dressing room before the press conference after the duel because he was “talking with the referee”, sent a clear message to his squad: “I congratulate you, the objective was to enter the second round and we are on a good line. It was not the game we expected, we thought that other things would happen in the first half and we were not comfortable. I was not right despite the fact that we started well. In extra time we looked for him, but the rival is of level, he is having a great season and we knew we were going to suffer. You have to be happy, we went through. ” The Espanyol coach had an impact on giving value to the fact of being in the round of 16: “If you want to pass, you have to suffer. Here you had to win and we have to be happy because we are in the second round. It has been almost ten years since we have been in this tie and the kids left everything to them.”

Penalties were a headache for Espanyol and that is The last time he won a stint was in the 89-90 season against Malaga. Vicente Moreno knew, slightly, this data and “they are negative statistics in this sense, but this team is doing difficult things. Those who want to go to the round have to sweat it, we did it and we have to congratulate the players“Finally, he spoke of the fact of having opted for a team full of headlines:” We try to make every week, whether in the League or the Cup, the best possible team considering the circumstances. In previous qualifiers we have played almost every three days and we brought out the best team. Now the distance in terms of days is greater and gives us other things. Also now there is Covid and perhaps players will fall tomorrow and we cannot have them in the Cup or in the League. When the antigens and the PCR come out we will see who we have, we have to win games “.