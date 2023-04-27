That shocking statement reflects the reality of the situation in Britain, and the cost-of-living crisis that burdens citizens and makes them bear more increasing and simultaneous pressures at the same time, in light of the consequences of many of the shocks suffered by the British economy, starting with the repercussions of leaving the European Union, and ending with the consequences On the war in Ukraine and London’s position on it, passing through the Corona pandemic crisis and its severe economic repercussions.

In the United Kingdom, where inflation rates are the highest in western Europe, citizens are experiencing unprecedented crises for decades, especially since “London, which is a net importer of natural gas, faced an additional problem represented by being a large importer of food, as Britain imports about half of its food, which Its prices have gone up globally as a result of the crisis in Ukraine,” according to Bell’s comments in a Columbia University radio interview.

This matter reinforced the rise in inflation in the country, and “if the prices of the products that we buy rise more than the prices of the products that we sell, then this means that our situation is now worse,” according to the chief economist of the Bank of England.

Britons have been suffering for more than a year because of rising inflation, which has outpaced wage increases for almost all workers.

The latest official data showed consumer price inflation in Britain fell to 10.1 percent in March.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 19.1 percent in March from a year earlier, marking the largest increase since August 1977.

According to the same data, grocery prices rose 17.3 percent in April.

The cost of living crisis

In this context, a member of the British Labor Party, Mustafa Rajab, sheds light on the repercussions of the suffocating crises that Britain is currently experiencing on the living conditions of citizens, in a number of key points:

The people are facing a very big problem (the cost of living crisis) and they are unable to face the financial burdens of life.

Energy and oil prices in particular strain the citizens’ budget. It has become difficult for many to drive their cars in light of the high prices.

Many began to save on their expenses, and monitor household meters to control spending, at a time when the monthly bill reached between 600 and 700 pounds.

People are starting to save energy for heating in the winter, as well as for lighting.

Prices in general, especially food prices, are witnessing a wide rise, which adds more pressure and significantly raises the cost of living.

The largest network of food banks in Britain announced that the number of food parcels it distributed increased 37 percent to a record level of 3 million parcels in the year to March, as an increasing number of the population suffers due to the crisis of the high cost of living.

In his interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy”, Rajab points out that the British government has launched awareness campaigns for citizens, inviting them to economize and save, including the (RE) campaign aimed at reusing old tools and so on.

The member of the Labor Party believes that one of the most prominent crises that the British face in light of this situation is the crisis of loss of confidence between the people and the government. and discipline.

He points out that “the parties have begun to be active in their campaigns in preparation for perhaps early elections, or preparation in general for the upcoming elections,” pointing to the consequences of the political situation and London’s heavy participation in the war in Ukraine until the situation has now become exposed, and that is one of the factors that contributed to the exacerbation of the cost of living crisis. in Britain.

At the same time, Ragab refers to the early warning that citizens recently reached on their phones (an emergency alert system tested by London) that was worrying to the people, and indicates that the government may be waiting for something to happen, as he commented.

He concludes his interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy” by noting that “the economic and political situation places the people in a state of great anxiety, and in light of the inability to face the burdens of life.”

Who bears the greatest burden?

An analysis written by British journalist, Ed Conway, on “Sky News” dealt with the suffering of the British economy, talking about “Who bears the greatest burden and pays the bill?” He indicated that “It is true that the United Kingdom has become worse off, but some felt the greatest burden than others.” . He adds in his analysis that:

The country as a whole is undoubtedly worse off as a result of the recent sharp increase in energy prices.

These days we import a lot of our energy, mostly in the form of natural gas.

With these energy prices skyrocketing, we all have to pay more for our goods and services without earning more money in return. We – I mean the country as a whole – are all poorer.

However, saying that the country as a whole is poorer does not mean that everyone feels distressed in exactly the same way.

The pain of rising prices is felt differently at different income levels.

Various studies have shown that low-income groups feel the impact of higher energy and food prices much more than higher-income groups.

Conway disagrees with the Bank of England’s chief economist’s generalization that the country has become poorer (in absolute), explaining that “the cost-of-living crisis is two things at once: a major macroeconomic phenomenon (the country has become poorer) and a distributional phenomenon (some people feel more pain than others). )…Bell’s main mistake was not to make it clear that he was talking about the first case, without making it clear that he was not trying to pass judgment on the latter.”

poverty in Britain

According to the (Resolution Foundation), the number of poor people in Britain is expected to increase by 3 million people, to reach 14 million between 2023 and 2024, and levels of demand for food banks increased by 50 percent after about 320,000 people resorted to them for the first time, while it increased Energy bills triple.

According to data previously published by a member of Parliament for the Labor Party, Roshanara Ali, via the Politics Home website, poverty rates are exacerbating in Britain, because:

There are 4 million children living in extreme poverty in the UK, where poverty has crept into many families over the past 12 years.

The northeastern regions of Britain suffer the most from poverty affecting children.. Half of the children who belong to families with more than two children live below the poverty line.

This number was 2,400,000 in 2010, meaning that the number almost doubled during the conservatives’ administration of the country’s affairs, as she described it.

These figures are the result of years of cuts in Social Security and a decade of cuts in public sector wages.

Strikes shorten the scene

For his part, the writer and political analyst in London, Jaafar al-Ahmar, said in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia” website:

The living situation in Britain summarizes the picture of the strikes that have hit the country since the end of September of last year, so that not a week passes without strikes several days a week.

Every week, a class of workers goes on strike to protest against the high cost of living and to demand higher salaries.

Living conditions in Britain in general suffer from a deterioration in the standard of living that the country has not witnessed in more than four decades.

High prices are the result of inflation that hits the British economy in all sectors, especially the vital ones.

Food prices rose last month by more than 19 percent, which is the highest rate of increase since approximately 1977.

He points out that all countries of the world have been subjected to two severe crises in recent years, which have affected high inflation rates. The first was the Corona pandemic, and the second was the war in Ukraine, which raised energy prices. In Britain, a third crisis is added, which is the exit from the European Union, a crisis that was a major factor in the causes of inflation and high prices currently hitting the United Kingdom.

And he stresses that the British authorities do not want to focus on that factor, because of arrogance, and do not want to admit that they lost out of the European Union, pointing to the recent assessments issued by the business sector, which indicate that “Brexit” has made Britain the least attractive destination for shopping.

At the same time, the analyst highlights a number of key points through which he criticizes the British government’s policy in dealing with the current crisis, as follows:

The chief economist at the Bank of England finally called on citizens to stop asking for wage increases, and demanded companies to stop raising prices and accept a decline in purchasing power. 30 or 40 percent while prices have more than doubled in the last four or five years.

The Minister of Finance recently presented a new budget, and instead of trying to impose appropriate taxes on large companies, especially energy companies that achieved huge profits last year due to the rise in global energy prices, he wanted to address the budget deficit and place it on the shoulders of citizens, workers and employees..the government takes into account stakeholders Major corporations at the expense of workers and employees.

While the government is seeking to attract European and British investments, the British Competition and Markets Authority has opposed Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, a video game company.

These government factors and policies – in Al-Ahmar’s assessment – indicate more obstacles to containing crises and stopping their exacerbation, explaining that unless the government works to curb inflation and the high cost of living, the suffering of the British will continue sharply. At the same time, he does not see a prospect for an improvement in the living situation in the foreseeable future, in light of “the continuation of the current government’s policies.”

risk of recession

For months, the United Kingdom has been witnessing repeated strikes in many sectors to demand better wages in the face of price increases that exceeded 10 percent.

In the context, the International Monetary Fund had stated that Britain will be the only country among the Group of Seven whose economy will witness a recession this year, stressing that high interest rates and taxes make the outlook for the United Kingdom “more bleak”:

Britain’s economy is expected to contract by 0.6 percent in 2023.

This forecast is 0.9 percentage points worse than it was previously expected to be.

Britain slipped from top to bottom in the G7 ranking.

Three basic factors

For his part, an expert on European affairs from Brussels, Muhammad Raji Barakat, identifies in statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy” three main factors for Britain’s economic crisis, namely:

exit from the European Union

The consequences of the Corona pandemic.

The war in Ukraine.

Barakat explains this by referring first to the repercussions of leaving the European Union, considering that this is one of the main reasons that resulted in the rise in prices and the deterioration of economic conditions in Britain, explaining that “when the British voted for the exit, this vote was not based on scientific grounds, so that No alternatives were offered, especially from an economic point of view, in the event of Britain’s exit, and the conditions were not explained (..) and thus this exit resulted in economic problems at all levels.

And he continues: “London was the center of the financial markets in Europe and the world, and it had great importance… The impact of this exit on the status of British banks and British financial institutions… Many seasonal workers were coming to Britain from other countries, especially from Eastern European countries, some of them They are going to agricultural areas where they work during the seasons, and now it has become difficult for them to come, and things have become more complicated, and exports and imports to and from Britain have also been greatly affected.

With regard to the second factor related to the “Corona pandemic,” Barakat points out that the consequences of the crisis have burdened Britain with many expenses and burdens, and that affected the price hike in that way. Then, finally, the pressures resulting from the “war in Ukraine” after London adopted pro-Kiev positions and supported the Ukrainian army to confront Russian penetration into Ukrainian territory. This also cost the British government a lot, in addition to the impact of the energy sector with imports from Russia, which led to a rise in fuel.

And the expert on European affairs adds, “All these factors together affected the standard of living for the British citizen, and led to the recent strikes in many sectors, which affected economic growth.

Regarding the measures taken by the British government and their effectiveness, he points out that:

▪ Government measures to control the crisis not only in Britain but in most European countries.

▪ These measures are not sufficient to cover and compensate citizens for the losses that resulted from the successive crises.

▪ Whatever the British government tries to do now, “I do not think that it will be able to restore the British economy and restore the level of well-being and the standard of living of the British people to what it was in the Brexit crisis, the Corona epidemic, and the war in Ukraine.”

difficult situations

And the expert on European affairs stresses that “the situation now in Britain and in the countries of the European Union is difficult in all respects, whether political, financial, economic and also social; in view of the results that resulted from the recent crises, which occurred over a short period in succession, and all of them led to an exacerbation of the situation.”

Barakat does not believe that the end of this crisis will be easy in one way or another, and he says in this regard:

▪ There are external factors as well as internal factors that control the escalation of the crisis in Britain.

▪ Internally: the internal disputes between the British parties themselves, and the problems we have seen with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (…).

▪ Externally: the continuation of the war in Ukraine leads to an exacerbation of economic conditions in Britain and other European countries.

▪ It is certain that the end of the war in Ukraine and the return of European countries, especially Britain, to import gas, oil, and raw materials that used to be imported from Russia, as well as foodstuffs, which have increased dramatically, in the event that relations return to normal with Russia, this will reduce the severity of the crisis.