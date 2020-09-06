Highlights: The occupation of the ITBP jawan posted in Kabul is overbearing

Seeing the suffering of the soldier, the Indian Embassy wrote a letter to the Collector of Gwalior

The embassy said, due to the problem of the house, Satendra is not performing his duties properly

Administration came into action after the letter of the Indian Embassy

Gwalior

The ITBP jawan deployed in the security of the Indian Embassy in Kabul is very upset there. The reason for the trouble is that the Jawan’s land is occupied by the Dabangs in MP’s Gwalior district. Not only this, the ITBP jawans also threaten the family members. Under the protection of the embassy, ​​the jawan must not leave duty and come to India. But because of the problem of the house, there is not even a feeling.

Officers posted in the embassy are also aware of the problem of Satendra. Satendra has spoken many times in front of officers. In such a situation, to solve its problem, the First Secretary (Security) of the Embassy of India has written a letter to Gwalior Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh. Also said that his problem should be resolved. The Indian Embassy officer has also told the Gwalior Collector that you are aware of the situation in Kabul. In such a situation, Satendra Yadav, who is posted in the security of the Embassy, ​​is not performing his duty properly. In such a situation the security of the embassy may be in danger.

What is the matter

ITBP jawan Satendra Yadav is a resident of village Ladera in Dabra tehsil of Gwalior district. Their land was demarcated on 4 August 2020. Revenue inspectors Hari Singh and Patwari Amit Kumar took up land demarcation in the presence of the police and father Hukum Yadav was also signed. The jawan’s father fenced with pilar and wire around the ground after the dispute was resolved.

On August 10, Dabangg Gutti Baghel of the village, together with his son, overthrew the fencing. Then also threatened to kill family members. Jakwan’s father Hukum Yadav has again complained to the police. Also demanded action against Gutti and his boys.

Trust given to action

At the same time, while talking to the media on the complaint of the Indian Embassy and Satendra, SDM Dabra RK Pandey has said that action is being taken on the complaint of Jawan Satendra. This dispute will be resolved soon. It is worth mentioning that Dabangg Gattu Baghel has a strong courage. The administration had settled the dispute. He then breaks Pilar again.