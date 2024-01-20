The deepening suffering of civilians in Gaza and the expansion of the conflict in the Red Sea are driving increased international pressure on the Government of Israel to contain its offensive in the Strip and finally agree to negotiate the two-state solution, openly rejected by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a context of maximum friction, the American president, Joe Biden, spoke this Friday with the Israeli leader. In their first known conversation since December 23, Biden reiterated to Netanyahu that Israel must accept the future creation of a Palestinian state.

The Davos forum this week has offered glimpses of this movement of greater insistence on Israel, in which, with different roles, the involvement of the United States, Arab countries, European actors and potentially, indirectly, China, which observes with concern the disruption of trade in the Red Sea, which affects its exports. Netanyahu's declaration of rejection of the two-state solution on Thursday afternoon can be interpreted as a public reaction to the growing and only partly public wave of pressure.

The latter is not new: Netanyahu has never considered that option. The symptoms of novelty are perceived, however, in the growing international drive to achieve this. In Davos, the clearest message was probably the intervention in a debate by Christopher Coons, senator from Delaware, whose voice is significant for being a very close ally of the president, Joe Biden, and for not being subject to the cautions of government positions.

The president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, during his speech at the Davos forum on January 18. Associated Press/LaPresse

“The suffering of civilians in Gaza is at an unacceptable level,” Coons said. “Israeli society should reconsider whether the strategy of having Hamas and Fatah was wise and whether it is sustainable for Israel to continue on this path. I say no. We have talked for a long time about a Palestinian state, without making any progress. The time has come to act boldly,” considered the senator. Coons also hinted at Washington's irritation with Netanyahu's attitude. Asked whether the two-state solution was viable with him in power, the senator said Netanyahu has built a career rejecting it. But now it is urgent to act, among other things because of the electoral cycle. A return to the White House for Donald Trump would, in all likelihood, guarantee Netanyahu carte blanche even more than Biden has allowed him so far.

In a comment reported by the newspaper Political In a hallway in Davos, Coons went further, pointing to the enormous lever of pressure that the United States has and that Washington has never used: military aid to Israel. Coons was willing to modify—presumably downward—the conditions of support. US military support is the key to Israel's superiority and, in addition to all the historic supplies, the Biden Administration has continued that support, even bypassing Congress, in the current circumstances of Israel's attack on Gaza. Washington has criticized attacks that kill civilians, but continues to supply the bombs that kill them. Many experts consider Coons a reliable indicator of Biden's thinking, and in Davos there was a feeling that the US Administration has reached a high level of fatigue with Netanyahu and awareness of the damage of continuing like this, which spurs a change of actitud.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The two-state solution was the mantra repeated by practically all the political leaders who paraded this week in Davos. Significantly, on the same Coons panel, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said: “It is important to note that there is a general agreement here,” he noted, referring to the two-state solution. Asked if, within the framework of a political agreement that included a State for the Palestinians, Saudi Arabia would recognize Israel as a State, the minister responded: “Without a doubt.”

Jake Sullivan, White House security advisor, made it clear in a speech in a plenary session that the inevitable solution framework is the one that foresees two States with security guarantees for Israel embodied, above all, in the normalization of relations with the countries Arabs with whom this has not yet happened. The newspaper Financial Times reported this week that the Arab countries are preparing a plan along these lines.

A group of people walk among collapsed buildings in the Al Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza on January 19. MOHAMMED SABER (EFE)

impose peace

In the context of this context of growing unrest with Israel, one can read this Friday's statement by the EU's High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, who considered that the two-state solution “must be imposed from abroad.” to impose peace” and has pointed to Israel as a source of financing for Hamas. The EU, however, suffers internal divisions over how far to push Israeli leaders, not least because of Germany's wariness.

In the framework of a summit of non-aligned countries that is being held in Rwanda and brings together 120 countries, several leaders expressed a resounding rejection of Israel's response to the Hamas attack.

These diplomatic moves come after more than 100 days of conflict following the Hamas attack on Israel. The Israeli response is causing a level of suffering among Palestinian civilians that has made the outrage generated in societies across much of the world extraordinary. The expansion of the conflict in the Red Sea affects a very important maritime route and, therefore, generates consequences on a global scale, as Sullivan said. Furthermore, in a parallel turbulence, Iran has bombed Iraq, Syria and Pakistan, all allied countries, to hit suspected terrorists after the serious attack suffered in Kerman at the beginning of the year.

Experts continue to consider that Iran and its ally Hezbollah have no political intention to escalate the conflict, as shown by the fact that they have not attempted to do so in these more than three months. But, on the one hand, tense situations increase risks and unwanted incidents. On the other hand, Iran does not maintain complete control of its allies, and the Houthis who fire on commercial ships from Yemen appear to be acting by their own decision rather than by Tehran's suggestion, according to many experts. Thus, even if there is no will, “the risk of full escalation remains real,” according to Sullivan.

Internal and external criticism

But even if it does not happen, the situation has reached a point where the interest of many main actors in acting to contain the crisis is already very high. Many Western countries, especially the United States, face harsh criticism for a reaction to Israel's bombings that is considered inane, both within their societies and in the rest of the world. Arab leaders suffer similar pressure within their societies.

The disruption in trade puts the crisis on another level for China. Although the Houthis assure that they will not attack Russian or Chinese cargo ships, the chaos and danger in those waters is very high and affects the decisions of shipping companies. Not by chance, Beijing issued a statement this Thursday calling on “all relevant parties” to guarantee the safety of navigation in the Red Sea. Beijing has levers in the region, due to its close relationship with Iran which, under the suffocation of Western sanctions, has its large commercial supplier in China.

China has mediated the resumption of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which maintains a fragile truce in its fight against the Houthis in Yemen. And it is also a close ally of Pakistan, which now maintains friction with Tehran due to the Iranian shots and the Pakistani response. Islamabad is preparing to hold elections, and is therefore facing a moment of high political tension.

This is the context that induces the logic of moving to a new phase of pressure. Nothing, however, ensures that this will take shape sufficiently to cause significant effects. For decades, the United States has never acted with decisions to stop Israel, neither in colonization and occupation nor in its military operations. It remains to be seen if that will finally happen. Even if it were to happen, it remains to be seen whether Netanyahu, whose political life depends on this conflict continuing at maximum intensity, will give in to it. The same as the Houthis, although from Tehran—and, from further back, Beijing—there is pressure to stop the bombing of ships.

A group of Houthi fighters in a vehicle in Sanaa on January 14. AP

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_