David de la Cruz he fell on the opening day of the Tour, like so many others, but he has suffered an injury since then: “The land was very slippery. It looked like ice. I hit quite hard in the sacrum area, It bothered me a lot and it was hard for me to finish the day. When we reached the finish line, the doctors decided to do more tests, so we went to the hospital for an MRI. There they confirmed me that I have one small fracture in the sacrum. It is painful, but I will try to improve little by little. “

Andrea Agostini, director of operations of the UAE, explains that they expect “a lot from David”: “Nothing can be done for his recovery, it’s about question of time, for the fissure to heal and that each stage passes in the best way, even if it means a little more suffering. At first we trust in which find good again for the second block, and that in the third week he becomes a key man to help in the mountain to Tadej Pogacar or Fabio Aru and also look for your opportunities. “

Accompanied in Nice by his family and his fan club (they wore masks with the logo ‘We are De la X‘, but without contact or access to the bubble), the shouts of support “lifted his spirits.” Except on the first day, with the peloton idling, it gave way and suffered a lot in the other three days of this Tour: “There is nothing left but to grit your teeth and pull forward. That’s how difficult things are sometimes in this sport. “

The Catalan returns to the gala round in his first season with him UAE, after belonging to Quick Step and Sky. His previous contest, in 2014 with the NetApp, it ended up in abandonment for a broken clavicle: “Hopefully change the shifts, I was very excited to return to the Tour. “Seventh in the Tour of Spain 2016, With victory in the ascent to Naranco (his best great round to date), he has not raised his arms since his second consecutive victory in the Paseo de los Ingleses, in the Paris-Nice 2018: “Curiously a city always brought me good memories, in this start of the Tour I has made the subject very complicated for all that remains ahead “.