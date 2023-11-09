Thousands of people continue to cross the border back to Afghanistan every day since the deadline given by the Pakistani authorities to undocumented immigrants to return to their country expired on November 1, under penalty of being expelled. Some of those returning had gone into exile after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Others, according to humanitarian workers on the ground, had been living in Pakistan for “more than 30 years” and have been forced to return with children. and grandchildren who had never set foot in their homeland. “I use the adjective ‘dire’ to describe what is happening, people returning to a place they do not want to return to, often with nothing,” explains Thamindri de Silva, national director of the NGO. World Vision in Afghanistan, in a telephone interview with this newspaper after his visit to the Afghan Torkham crossing, on the border with Pakistan.

“Before crossing, they take away all their belongings, including jewelry and money, and only give them 100 dollars (about 94 euros) to leave Pakistan,” denounces De Silva, an accusation also confirmed by Caroline Gluck, a worker at UNHCR (UN refugee agency), after visiting the same border crossing. “The refugees have told us that they are stripped of everything,” which means that they arrive without the means to survive in a country where 15 million people—out of a population of about 40 million—already depend on humanitarian aid, he explains in a conversation. by phone.

Despite this, Gluck continues, they decide to leave Pakistan because “the authorities’ punishment for those who stay seems very severe.” “A woman told me that she came because they told her that if she didn’t leave they would destroy, burn and tear down her house; others were threatened with being taken to prison,” he explains. Humanitarian organizations and Afghan refugees report that there is a massive campaign of arrests in the country to force the departure of those who do not have residence permits, approximately 1.7 million Afghans of the estimated 4.4 million who live in Pakistan.

Helai, a young Afghan woman who currently continues to live in Pakistan despite not having a visa, confirms this campaign of persecution. “Afghans in Pakistan face many risks. The police mistreat us in the street. If they stop you, they take you away [a comisaría] and they take your money and jewelry. Those who do not have a visa are expelled. They don’t care about separating a mother from her child or a child from her mother,” she laments in an audio on WhatsApp.

The authorities of the Taliban regime and the International Organization for Migration manage arrivals, register returnees, try to facilitate their movement to other cities and set up tents for those who arrive, confirms Gluck. Although there is no exact data on how many people have returned to Afghanistan, Pakistan’s interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar announced on Wednesday that “about 252,000” people had already left the country, the vast majority of whom are estimated to be women. . “Without alternatives and after having their lives turned upside down, there are families who are improvising a shelter in the dry bed of a river near the border, because there are not stores for everyone or enough latrines, but with the winter rains just around the corner the corner, the risk is enormous,” warns De Silva.

Afghan refugees on a bus, after crossing the Torkham Pass entering the country, on November 4. SAMIULLAH POPAL (EFE)

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The choice of the moment for the deportations, which the Pakistani authorities justify by the increase in terrorist attacks for which they blame the Taliban, “could not be less opportune,” maintains Gluck. “Winter in Afghanistan is brutal, last year was the coldest in 15 years and temperatures dropped to 30 degrees below zero in some places. And if you don’t have shelter or money to stay warm, the situation is very difficult,” he points out.

In addition to not having enough money to settle in the country, “many families arrive separated,” laments Da Silva, who recalls the case of “a woman who has just returned alone with her eight children because her husband has been imprisoned in Pakistan.” “I asked this woman what her plan was and she told me none, that she didn’t know what to do,” says this veteran humanitarian worker, who highlights the especially difficult situation for women in Afghanistan, who have been banned by the Taliban regime. work in most sectors.

The “uprooting” suffered by Afghan refugees is overwhelming, humanitarian organizations agree. “I met a family of 10 people, in which the mother had lived in Pakistan for 40 years, her children and grandchildren had all been born in this country,” says Gluck. As this UNHCR worker was told, “many had jobs in Karachi, but were forced to leave their jobs overnight to return to a country they had not seen in decades or had never even visited.” “They have to start from scratch because they have nothing and their main concern is to find work to support their family and pay for the rent of a house and the needs of daily life,” she adds.

“Prisoners” in Pakistan

Helai and Roya, two Afghan graduates in Hispanic Philology, both 23 years old, have risked, for the moment, remaining in Pakistan. In December last year, they fled to this country days after the Taliban banned women from studying at university. They did it without their degrees, because when they tried to collect them at the University of Kabul, the Taliban beat them out. None of them have a visa in Pakistan, since when they tried to renew the permit with which they entered that country, they were denied.

Since November 1, they claim that they have been living “prisoners”, unable to leave the house “for fear of being detained” by the Pakistani authorities, Roya says in a WhatsApp audio. “Our situation is terrible. Helai and I tried by all means to regularize our situation and obtain a visa, but there was no way. The Government of Pakistan does not give visas to any Afghans. The Pakistanis don’t rent our houses either,” explains Roya, who lives hidden with her friend in the home of another Afghan who does have a residence permit in Pakistan and that she can go out to the street to buy food.

Returning to Afghanistan is not an option. “We can’t go back. Our lives are in danger because the Taliban have threatened us because of the contacts we have with journalists from Spain and many other countries. It has been almost a year since we requested an appointment with the Spanish Embassy [para solicitar protección internacional] but, unfortunately, he has not called us yet for that appointment,” explains Helai.

If they return, the consulted organizations insist, they will do so to a country that “accumulates crisis after crisis.” On October 7, the same day that Hamas attacked southern Israel, Afghanistan suffered several earthquakes in the west of the country that left thousands dead and thousands homeless. “The war in Gaza has overshadowed the situation in Afghanistan,” protests Gluck, who ensures that funding to respond to the humanitarian crisis is not reaching this Asian country. “All UN agencies in the country, including UNHCR, face serious funding problems,” he acknowledges. This setback is also suffered by World Vision. “We don’t have a single donor,” de Silva laments. And he concludes: “But the life of the Afghans continues and every day they have to face yet another problem.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_