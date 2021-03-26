The Suez Canal: We look forward to cooperating with America to float the delinquent ship

The Suez Canal Authority said today, Friday, that it is looking forward to cooperating with the United States in efforts to float the delinquent container ship that has disrupted shipping for three days.

The authority said in a statement, “The Suez Canal Authority appreciates the offer made by the United States of America to contribute to these efforts and looks forward to cooperating with it in this regard in appreciation of this good initiative, which affirms the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.”