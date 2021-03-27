Communication between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean through a canal on the border between Asia and Africa was an ancient aspiration of the successive civilizations that passed through the region. Darius I, of the Achaemenic dynasty of Persia and Pharaoh of the XXVII Dynasty of Egypt (6th-5th centuries BC), built the only functional canal, the so-called Canal of the Pharaohs, although there were successive subsequent attempts, all unsuccessful.

The relevance of allowing navigation to travel from Asia to Europe without having to round the Cape of Good Hope, south of the African continent, made the canal the greatest aspiration for modernization for centuries, although it did not take shape until the 19th century, when the incipient technology achieved through the industrial revolution made it possible. The canal measures 163 kilometers between Port Said and Suez, and construction officially began on April 10, 1859. Many thousands of Egyptian peasants were recruited, initially working by hand, with picks and shovels, practically without mechanical assistance. in an unhealthy climate that caused a great mortality (there are diverse calculations that estimate the deaths in a number that oscillates between 20,000 and 125,000). Little by little, dredgers, bucket cranes, excavators, dumpers and other tools were incorporated into the works, almost entirely contributed by France, which achieved increasing productivity, so that in the last two years of the work, more than 50 were moved. million tons of earth, two-thirds of what the total excavation required.

The construction of the canal took place in a theoretically independent Egypt from 1805, with a pro-Western Ottoman regime. Ferdinand de Lesseps (1805-1894), a wealthy French businessman and diplomat, was the great promoter of the canal, which cost twice as much as estimated, and which soon fell into the financial hands of the British, around 1904. Egypt recovered again independence in 1925, but British interference did not cease until in 1952 the nationalist military man Gamal Abdel Nasser overthrew King Farouk and took the reins of the country, nationalizing the canal. To do this, in 1956 he had to face French, English and Israeli troops, who tried to overthrow the Cairo regime without success. On October 29 of that year, in retaliation for the aggression, Egypt sank forty ships in the canal, blocking it, which already created a great shock in world trade that was beginning to internationalize. At the beginning of 1957, after the intervention of the UN, the withdrawal of the European powers and Israel was completed. The canal was reopened that same year.

Nasser, president of his country until his death in 1970, administered the canal until in 1967 there was a second blockade, also by sunken ships, due to the Six Day War between Egypt and Israel, which caused Egypt to lose the Sinai Peninsula. The canal was not reopened to traffic until June 1975.

With the intensification of trade in recent decades, the canal has been and is a key part of globalization by be the only northern passage between the east and west of the globe. Fortunately, it has remained open and in constant expansion and reform until last March 23 it was blocked in both directions by the Ever Given, a container ship of the Golden-Class type, 400 meters long and suitable for up to 20,000 containers. because of a big sandstorm, with strong winds.

By Suez spend between 10 and 12% of world trade, and most of the oil that travels from the Middle East to Europe. In addition, the interruption produces a breakdown in the logistics chain that can lead to shortages of many Western manufacturing factories (Chinese parts in the automotive industry, for example). In addition, as is logical, Egypt experiences a significant loss of earnings from the non-use of the road. The alternative route, skirting the Cape of Good Hope, represents more than a week of additional sailing and a large extra cost of fuel.

Repair is not difficult if you have the right machinery. Clearly, Egypt does not have sufficiently powerful tugs, not even the transport machinery capable of moving the ship from land. The stoppage will not be long, since it will hardly be necessary to wait for the appropriate devices to be transferred to the site while the ship is unloading part of the containers it transports to reduce its draft. What happened should serve as a warning to administrators and customers of the channel to provide themselves with the appropriate machinery to ensure its operation even in the event of probably unavoidable incidents.