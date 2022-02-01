The head of the authority indicated that the Suez Canal witnessed the crossing of 1774 ships from both directions during January 2022, compared to the crossing of 1594 ships during January of last year, with a total net tonnage of 106.1 million tons, compared to 104.2 million tons during January of last year..

Osama Rabie explained that “the regularity of the navigation movement in the canal had a great impact on increasing the total revenues achieved, as the authority’s revenues during January 2022 recorded about 544.7 million dollars, excluding navigation services, compared to 495.7 million dollars during the same month last year, a difference of 49 million dollars, an increase of 9.9 percent.

He added: “Navigational reports during January 2022 monitored a significant increase in the transit rates of various types of ships compared to the same month last year, as the number of bulk ships increased by 25.1 percent, and container ships transiting the canal increased by 11.5 percent, while the percentage of car carrier ships increased by 27. percent.

The head of the Suez Canal Authority stressed that the movement of ships transiting the canal during the month of January 2022, which exceeded the transit rates of ships in the same month throughout the history of the canal, including the past two years 2020 and 2021 (the years of the Corona crisis) “gives a clear indication of the success of the flexible marketing and pricing policies that The authority has adopted it in flexible dealing with global economic changes, and its success in reducing the negative impact of the crisis of the outbreak of the Corona virus on the shipping industry.

He continued, “This resulted in gaining customers’ confidence and attracting new shipping lines that had not crossed the canal before, as the marketing policies contributed to attracting 336 ships during January 2022, representing 19 percent of the total ships that crossed during the month.”.