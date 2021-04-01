Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority, revealed that the Canal Authority will request more than one billion dollars in compensation from the company operating the vessel “Ever Giffen” due to the losses resulting from the suspension of navigation in the canal as a result of the ship’s stranding and the disruption of navigation for a period of 6 days.

Rabie indicated in televised statements that discounts ranging from 5 to 15% will be given to ships affected by the delinquent ship, according to the wait for each of them, stressing that about 800 people have contributed to the completion of the float of the delinquent ship.

He said that the delinquent ship in the Suez Canal would not leave Egypt until after compensation was paid, explaining that an investigation had begun on Wednesday to determine the circumstances of what happened.