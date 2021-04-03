The Suez Canal reveals new details about the results of the investigation and the transit of the parked ships

The Suez Canal Authority said that the ships that are still parked in the Egyptian waterway after the giant container ship, Evergreen, will cross the course of the canal today, Saturday, and that the results of the investigation into the accident will be announced soon.

Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Authority added that 85 ships are expected to cross the canal from both directions today, indicating that this number includes the last 61 vessels out of the 422 vessels that were waiting to cross after the delinquent ship floated on Monday, and he said that this would end the ship congestion that occurred during the crisis.

The disruption of movement in the canal caused disruption in global supply chains after the 400-meter vessel jammed across the vital trade lane on March 23 and it took specialized rescue teams nearly a week to move it after intense digging and dredging and repeated tugging.

The authority launched an investigation on Wednesday to find out the cause of the ship’s stranding in the Suez Canal and the disruption of the waterway for six days, Rabie told the private MBC Egypt channel late on Friday evening.

“The investigation is running well … and it will take him two days as well, and we will tell the results, God willing,” he added.