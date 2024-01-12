Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Egyptian Suez Canal Authority, responded today, Friday, to reports of the suspension of navigation in the canal.

The head of the authority denied these reports, stressing that navigation in the vital waterway would continue.

Rabie said, in a statement on the Suez Canal Authority’s website, that “navigation traffic in the canal is regular in both directions, and there is no truth to what is being said in shipping circles about suspending navigation temporarily.”

Rabie explained, “The Suez Canal provides its navigational services normally, as the navigation movement in the canal tomorrow, Saturday, will witness the crossing of 44 ships from both directions, with a total net tonnage of 2.3 million tons.”

The Chairman of the Authority stressed the Suez Canal Authority’s keenness to open direct channels of communication with companies and shipping lines and joint coordination in the interest of serving the shipping community and ensuring the sustainability of global supply chains.