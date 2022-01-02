The Egyptian Suez Canal Authority announced today, Sunday, that it achieved record revenues in 2021, amounting to 6.3 billion dollars.

The Egyptian Prime Minister’s Facebook page quoted the head of the authority, Lieutenant-General Osama Rabie, as saying in a statement that the navigation statistics in the channel during a year

2021 set new and unprecedented records throughout its history, as it achieved the highest annual revenue in the history of the channel, amounting to 6.3 billion dollars, and the largest payloads

Annual net worth amounted to 1.27 billion tons, exceeding all previously recorded figures.

The head of the authority explained that the navigation movement in the canal during 2021 witnessed the crossing of 20,694 ships from both directions, compared to the crossing of 18,830 ships during the year 2020, with a difference

1,864 ships, an increase of 10%, and the total net tonnage reached 1.27 billion tons, compared to 1.17 billion tons during 2020, a difference of 100 million tons.

An increase of 8.5 percent.

He added that the Suez Canal revenues during 2021 achieved a significant increase of 12.8% of its revenues in dollars, reaching 6.3 billion dollars, compared to 5.6 billion dollars.

billion during 2020, an increase of $720 million.

The head of the authority stressed that the indicators related to the volume of trade transiting the Suez Canal (represented in net tonnages) succeeded in overcoming the percentage increase in

Global trade growth rates, despite the increase in the volume of global seaborne trade during 2021, according to the House of Expertise

Clarksons reached 3.7 percent. The increase in the volume of global trade passing through the canal was about 8.5 percent.

He stressed that the indicators of performance rates during 2021 reflect the success of the flexible marketing and pricing policies pursued by the authority in gaining the confidence of

The navigational community, and flexibly dealing with the changes occurring in the maritime transport industry, in light of the challenges of the Corona virus crisis.

The head of the authority revealed that the Suez Canal intends to adopt new work mechanisms and controls during the new year that support the preservation of the environment.