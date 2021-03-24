The canal, Egypt’s national pride and key on the sea route between Asia and Europe, remains blocked on Wednesday after a Panamanian-flagged container ship was stranded due to a strong sandstorm. The incident has caused the traffic jam of this sea route, one of the busiest in the world.

The Suez Canal, where around 30% of the planet’s global container ship traffic navigates daily, has been closed to maritime traffic for 24 hours after a Panamanian-flagged ship ran aground while crossing it.

According to the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), the Ever Given – a 400-meter-long, 224,000-ton freighter – ran aground on Wednesday morning after losing maneuvering capacity due to strong winds and a dust storm that had occurred. at that time.

Follow-up maps showed that the ship ran aground in the southern part of the canal, almost reaching the port of Suez on the Red Sea. Local sources told Reuters that there are at least 30 ships blocked to the north of Ever Given and another three to the south. In addition, the images showed dozens of ships waiting outside the canal.

The Suez Canal unblocking work is underway

Meanwhile, 13 of the vessels that had to cross the canal from the north were authorized to sail to the Great Lake in the central part, pending the completion of the unblocking work in the southern part. “Once we get this ship out, that’s it, things will go back to normal. God willing, we will finish today,” said SCA President Admiral Osama Rabie.

Workers are seen next to a container ship that was hit by a strong wind and ran aground in the Suez Canal, Egypt, on March 24, 2021 © Reuters

Attempts are currently being made to straighten the ship with tugboats, but local sources indicated that if this is not successful, they will try to unearth the stranded part of the ship. Dutch maritime services company Boskalis confirmed that its subsidiary Smit Salvage had been hired to help with the operation.

In such cases, “you really have to do the math to understand how solidly it is on land and how much power you can wield without damaging the vessel,” Boskalis spokesman Martijn Schuttevaer told Reuters. The canal authorities did not report any injuries to the crew or contamination of the waters.

With Reuters and EFE