In a tweet on its official account on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), the Suez Canal Authority said:

Resumption of the crossing of the remaining ships of the southern convoy from the eastern branch of Km 51 numbering channel.

The work to recover the sunken tug is scheduled to begin after the passage of the last ship of the South convoy.

Locating the locomotive

Before that, the head of the Suez Canal Authority, Lieutenant-General Osama Rabie, announced the success of the marine rescue team in locating the sunken tug in “Km 51.300 numbering the canal.”

He stressed that the navigation movement in the canal did not stop from the direction of the north, as all the ships of the convoy crossed and were not affected by the accident.

Lieutenant General Rabie indicated that the efforts of the marine rescue team succeeded in rescuing 6 members of the crew of the sunken tug, and they were transferred to the hospital to check on their health condition, and that they are all stable.