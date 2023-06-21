Rabie explained that selling a 20 percent stake in the “Canal Company for Mooring and Lights of Ships” on the Egyptian Stock Exchange comes as an experiment, pointing to the possibility of selling other shares in the future.

He said that the authority entered the company in another holding.

According to the company’s website, its capital is 250 million Egyptian pounds ($8.10 million).

Rabie added in a press conference that the Suez Canal always follows the policies of the state government, pointing out that the company is “promising and successful,” and that the step comes in conjunction with the Egyptian government’s endeavor to offer a number of government companies on the stock exchange.

A proposal last year to make legal changes to create a fund to help the Suez Canal Authority manage its resources raised speculation that this would open the door to selling stakes in the canal to foreign investors.

This speculation came at a time when Egypt is suffering from severe financial pressures and an acute shortage of foreign currency.

Rabih said today, Wednesday, that the proposal to establish a fund is separate from the issue of selling or leasing any assets.

The canal is a major source of foreign currency in Egypt, and has generated revenues of $9.4 billion so far in the current fiscal year, which ends this month.