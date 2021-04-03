A statement issued by the Suez Canal Authority noted that the last vessels, stranded by the blockade caused by the ‘Ever Given’ stranding on March 23, have already completely crossed the commercial artery. Despite this, the administrators of the crossing will now focus on obtaining a kind of compensation to compensate Egypt for the damage caused by the incident.

The Suez Canal, a navigable canal located in Egypt that connects the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea, fully recovered its navigation rhythm this Saturday, after the container ship ‘Ever Given’ was stranded in the area on March 23.

After various maneuvers, the 400-meter-long ship was refloated on the 29th and continued its course of navigation towards the Netherlands, its final destination.

According to what was reported by the canal authorities, through a statement, on Saturday, April 3, some 85 vessels crossed the commercial crossing on both sides. Of that number, 61 ships were part of the 422 ships that were stranded by the blockade. The figures offered by the Suez Canal Authority were confirmed by the logistics services company ‘Leth Agencies’.

“Admiral Osama Rabie, president of the Suez Canal Authority, announced on Saturday that all the ships that were waiting for the canal’s navigation course from the ‘Ever Given’ stranding have already passed (…) This Saturday the 85 ships passed through, with a total net tonnage of 4.2 million, and the number of ships crossing from the north direction is 35 ships and from the south direction 50 ships pass through the new navigation course of the canal, with a total net tonnage of 1.5 million, “the statement read.

A view showing the container ship ‘Ever Given’ in the Suez Canal in this satellite image taken on March 28, 2021. © Maxar Technologies / Reuters

Suez stands as one of the main economic arteries of the world through which 12% of world trade transits, mainly covering the route between Europe and Asia. Its obstruction comes at a time when commercial exchanges are looking for a boost, after the 10% drop in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“The blockade could not fall at a worse time for the most used channel in the world, in the midst of a pandemic,” said Jonathan Owens, a logistics expert at the University of Salford Business School, consulted by the AFP news agency.

The authorities seek compensation to compensate for the damages

According to what was reported by ‘Lloyd’s List’, a publication specialized in international trade, the blockade in the Suez Canal could have cost around 9.6 billion dollars a day.

In the statement presented, the administration of the channel has informed that Egypt will seek compensation for damages valued at about 1,000 million dollars.

According to the Indian publication ‘Bussines Today’, the amount is an estimate on the losses suffered by Egypt calculated in transit fees, damage to the waterway during dredging and salvage efforts.

The amount announced also includes estimates on the cost of the equipment and labor used during the work to refloat the ship, the publication adds, citing the canal authority, Osama Rabie.

“This is the right of the country. This country must get what it deserves. The incident damaged Egypt’s reputation,” Rabie told the Sada Elbalad television channel quoted by the Indian publication.

However, the US publication Bloomberg emphasizes that no details were offered regarding who will request compensation.

On the other hand, the representative of the canal administration indicated that incentives of between 5% and 15% will be granted in the form of a discount for vessels that were stranded.

Regarding the investigation into the causes of the incident, Rabie reported that it is nearing completion. “The investigation is going well and will take two more days, then we will release the results,” he said.

With EFE, Reuters and AFP