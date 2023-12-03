A statement by the Egyptian Suez Canal Authority said on Sunday that the signing came on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.

He pointed out that the memorandum of understanding stipulates the production of 100,000 tons of green methanol annually by 2027.

The Egyptian Cabinet witnessed the signing of several memorandums of understanding between the Suez Canal Economic Zone and Chinese companies last October, with the aim of attracting investments to Egypt worth $14.75 billion.

According to a statement by the Egyptian Council of Ministers, Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, and Liu Zhixiang, Chairman of China Energy Group, signed a framework agreement aimed at establishing a project to produce 1.2 million tons of green ammonia and 210 thousand tons of green hydrogen annually, with investments amounting to 6.75 billion. Dollar in the industrial zone in Sokhna, Egypt, on an area of ​​500 thousand square meters.

During his visit to the Chinese capital, Beijing, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Suez Canal Economic Zone and Mr. Song Yu, Executive Director of United Energy, with the aim of investing in the establishment and development of a potassium chloride production complex that will take place in three stages.