The authority revealed in a statement that last April’s revenue amounted to $629 million, which is a record.

The head of the authority, Osama Rabie, said that the channel’s revenue in April increased by 13.6 percent compared to the same month last year, when it amounted to $553.6 million.

In early April, the Egyptian Suez Canal Authority said that the canal recorded revenues of $1.69 billion in the first quarter of this year, up from $1.4 billion in the same period last year, explaining that it “has not been affected so far by the repercussions of the Ukrainian crisis.”

Rabie said that the navigation statistics in the canal during the first quarter of 2022 “recorded a remarkable increase in the number and tonnage of ships transiting the canal, and it has not been affected so far by the repercussions of the Ukrainian-Russian crisis.”

He explained that the number of ships transiting the canal from January to March this year amounted to 5,303 ships, compared to 4,581 ships transiting during the same period last year, a difference of 722 ships, an increase of 15.8 percent.