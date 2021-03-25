The Suez Canal: 13 ships arriving in Port Said waiting for the “delinquent ship” to float.

The Suez Canal Authority said in a statement today, Thursday, that a convoy of 13 ships arrived from Port Said to the canal, but was waiting in the lakes until the delinquent ship floated.

The low tide during the night slowed the efforts to float a giant 400-meter-long container ship with a tonnage of 224,000 tons, whose stranding led to stopping the passage of ships in both directions in the Suez Canal and caused the largest congestion in sea freight traffic in the world.

She added that the ship Evergiven ran aground on Tuesday morning, which is “mainly due to the lack of visibility resulting from bad weather conditions due to the country’s passing through a dust storm … which led to the loss of the ability to steer the ship and then to its stranding.”