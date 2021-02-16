The Disney + digital platform closed 2020 with 94.9 million subscribers worldwide, 14 months after its launch. In its initial forecasts, when it launched its streaming, there was reaching 90 million in 2024. With the pandemic and its confinements, the closure of movie theaters, several important Disney and Pixar premieres made directly on-line, and the worldwide success of some of its series, such as The Mandalorian, the company has had to update its predictions: they now aim to have between 230 and 260 million subscribers within three years. Figures that will increase with the arrival in Europe of the Star label, with content aimed at adult audiences. Disney + announced on Tuesday that between now and 2024 it will carry out fifty original European productions, although at the moment no Spanish title. Of course, he has signed the producer Sofía Fábregas as vice president of original production in Spain to develop projects.

In 2026 Disney will touch 300 million, according to a recently published study by the British consultancy Digital Research, which by then places Netflix at 286 million (currently it has just passed 200 million). “In any case, Disney + will only have more subscribers than Netflix in one country, India,” the report emphasizes. In India and Indonesia, the US company offers its services through the Disney + Hotstar platform, which plans to expand to another 13 countries in Asia between now and 2026. According to the consultancy, this will provide Disney + with some 108 million subscribers ( 37% of the world total; it will represent only 13% of the company’s income since rates in both countries are lower than in other parts of the world). Digital Research predicts that Amazon Prime Video will then reach 184 million customers, HBO Max 50 million, Apple TV + 11 million, and streaming services. streaming Chinese will accumulate 279 million.

The 94.5 million subscribers announced by Disney date from January 2 of this year. Since then, the company has released its first Marvel universe series, The Scarlet Witch and Vision (Wandavision), and on February 23, its Star label will land in Europe, New Zealand and Canada (the equivalent of Hulu in the US) with content aimed at adult audiences, which will also include part of the old Fox catalog, so it is likely that by then it has passed the milestone of 100 million subscribers. The company plans to release more films (at an extra cost) on the platform in the coming months, such as Raya and the Last Dragon in March, or Marvel Studios’ television fictions. Falcon and the Winter Soldier (March) and Loki (May). In December, Disney + announced that it will nurture its series coffers of dozens of Marvel and Star Wars series, the two franchises that have placed the company at the top in the cinema in recent years.