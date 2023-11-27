Home page politics

Kiev reports new heavy fighting, especially in the east of the country. The onset of winter calls for rescue services. The news ticker.

Russia: Ukraine publishes new war figures The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia, Ukraine and its allies. In particular, the information on losses of the armies involved Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Update from November 27th, 5:30 a.m.: The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky In his evening video address, he thanked the Ukrainian military for their efforts during the intense fighting in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv, as well as the emergency services who are in constant operation after the sudden onset of winter in the country. According to Zelensky, around 400 settlements in ten regions are currently without electricity due to the extreme winter weather.

Even in Russian-controlled areas, nearly half a million people in Crimea were without electricity, according to Oleg Kriuchkov, an administrator appointed by Moscow. The mayor of the port city of Odessa, Henadii Trukhanov, urged residents to stay at home. Local authorities warned of disruption to water supplies because of power outages that prevented pumps from operating.

Ukrainian soldiers fire an S21 artillery unit at Russian positions in the Kharkiv region. © IMAGO/Madeleine Kelly

Ukraine War: Heavy fighting in the east and south of Ukraine

The Ukrainian military leadership reported on Sunday (November 26) about a series of Russian attacks, especially in the east of the country. Five Russian attacks were repelled around Avdiivka. Strong Russian artillery attacks were reported from the Kherson region in southern Ukraine. The reports could not be independently verified.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian military warned of the danger of a new capture of the industrial city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region in view of the ongoing Russian offensive in the east of the country. “The Russian occupiers have not given up their intention to attack the city of Kupyansk, they want to occupy it again,” said Ukrainian Army spokesman Volodymyr Fityo.

Russia’s heavy losses in the Ukraine war: Kiev reports new figures

There are new figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian General Staff has a corresponding overview on Facebook published. According to this, around 1,070 Russian soldiers were killed or injured in the fighting within one day. According to this information, Russia has also lost a total of 93 drones in the past 24 hours. As always, the information cannot be independently verified.

soldiers : 324,830 (+1070 on the previous day)

: 324,830 (+1070 on the previous day) tank : 5,513 (+11)

: 5,513 (+11) Armored vehicles : 10,279 (+16)

: 10,279 (+16) Artillery systems : 7,874 (+23)

: 7,874 (+23) Multiple rocket launchers : 907 (+2)

: 907 (+2) Air defense systems : 597 (+1)

: 597 (+1) Airplanes : 323

: 323 helicopter : 324

: 324 Drones : 5,901 (+93)

: 5,901 (+93) Rockets/cruise missiles : 1,565

: 1,565 Ships: 22

22 Submarines : 1

: 1 Tank trucks and other vehicles : 10,288 (+29)

: 10,288 (+29) Special vehicles and other equipment: 1,113 (+1)

Source: Ukrainian General Staff as of November 25, 2023. The information about Russia’s losses comes from the Ukrainian army. They cannot be independently verified. Russia itself does not provide any information about its own losses in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine War: Different information on losses

According to Ukrainian reports, the Russian armed forces suffered heavy losses in the various combat zones of Ukraine last week. “6,260 occupiers and 672 units of weapons and military technology were destroyed,” the Unian agency quoted Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Pavlyuk as saying on Sunday. The weapon systems destroyed included 78 tanks, 113 armored personnel carriers and 130 artillery systems. The information could not be independently verified.

Neither Kiev nor Moscow publish the actual losses of their armed forces. Last summer, US experts estimated Russian losses at around 120,000 dead and 180,000 wounded; on the Ukrainian side, 70,000 soldiers were said to have been killed and around 120,000 wounded. (Editor with agency material)