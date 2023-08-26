Illness during the holiday with her maternal grandparents, a 19-month-old girl dies in hospital in front of her parents’ eyes

A vacation for a family in Pesaro soon turned into a drama. Their 19 month old girl, called Soleil unfortunately she lost her life after a hospitalization, due to a sudden illness, which in the end left her no way out.

There are so many people shocked and saddened by this sudden and heartbreaking loss. The body returned to Italy on the afternoon of Saturday 16 August and subsequently the funeral.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the past days. The family lives in the municipality of One Hundred Holesin Ascoli Piceno, but these days they were in Albania for a holiday.

They had gone to see the maternal grandparents and with the parents were all three of their children. Until then it seemed to be a holiday like any other. The couple had contracted the Covidbut the situation did not appear to be serious.

One day, the 19-month-old also started feeling sick. At first they kept her at home, but her condition soon changed you get worsethey decided to rush her to the hospital.

However, the doctors were unable to do anything to save her life. Unfortunately little Soleil has lost my life before the helpless eyes of his parents, who don’t have it never left alone.

The return to Italy of the body of the 19-month-old girl

The hospital itself requested further tests and investigations, also to understand what happened and the cause behind his sudden and heartbreaking death. From what emerged Soleil, before that moment she never had serious problems of health.

The whole community is saddened and shocked by this grave and heartbreaking loss. For the family it was supposed to be a holiday which soon turned into one drama. The mayor of Monteprandone, Sergio Loggi he said: