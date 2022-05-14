The Sudanese National Umma Party mourned His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away yesterday.

The party said in a statement: “The National Umma Party mourns Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who answered the call of his Lord today, Friday, May 13, after a march full of great achievements for the UAE, its people, and the Arab and Islamic nations, and with his departure, the Arab nation lost an outstanding and wise leader among its wise.”

The statement added: “The National Umma Party offers its sincere condolences and sympathy to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates, and we ask God to accept the deceased well and to honor his abode in what no eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no human heart has thought.”



