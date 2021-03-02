Khartoum (WAM)

His Excellency Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a delegation of the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization, headed by Mirza Al Sayegh, Director of the Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Authority and Member of the Board of Trustees of the International Africa University.

During the meeting, which was attended by Hamad Muhammad Al-Junaibi, the country’s ambassador to Sudan, and Professor Hinoud Abia Kaddouf, Director of the International University of Africa, the minister praised the strong cooperation relations between the UAE and the Republic of Sudan.

She expressed her thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, patron of the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization, for his directions to the authority to support the International University of Africa, enable it to perform its educational and scientific role and carry out its mission in serving African students, stressing the importance of cooperation between the university and the countries that support and support the university.